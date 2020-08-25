Police: 1 man dies in south side crash

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Tucson Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened on the south side August 22.

On Saturday, officers from Operations Division South were called out to the northbound exit from Interstate 19 for a report of a serious-injury, five-vehicle crash, according to TPD. Upon arrival, Tucson Fire Department personnel were on scene rendering aid to all occupants involved.

Police say the driver of a 1996 Buick Park Avenue was taken to Banner University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

According to witness interviews, police say, the driver of a 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer was traveling westbound on Ajo in the second lane toward the I-19 overpass, observing vehicles stopped at the upcoming intersection, where the driver swerved to the left, but was unable to stop before rear-ending a vehicle, causing a chain reaction crash.

"The driver rear-ended a 2018 Chevrolet Cruze, which struck the Buick Park Avenue, which struck a 2016 Ford Fusion, which struck a 2004 Oldsmobile Alero," according to TPD. The Buick took most of the initial impact.

A DUI officer responded to the crash to evaluate the driver of the Trailblazer and determined they were not impaired at the time of the crash, police say. It was learned that the driver was using a cellular phone. They were cited for Failure to Reduce and Control Speed to Avoid a Collision and Use of a Handheld Device While Driving Involving a Collision.

Officers responded to the hospital to follow up with the patient, and found his condition had changed and his injuries were life-threatening.

On Sunday, August 23, officers were informed that the driver of the Buick had died from his injuries. He has been identified as 59-year-old Jose Luis Ojeda. Next of kin was notified.

Citations issued at the time of the crash are under review, and the potential for further charges are pending.

The investigation is ongoing.