Police: 1 injured in robbery at Fascinations on Speedway Boulevard

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are investigating a robbery that happened on Speedway Boulevard Saturday afternoon.

Police say a robbery was reported at Fascinations located at 3658 E. Speedway Blvd. just before 2 p.m., where one person sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

While conducting a follow-up investigation, officers stopped a vehicle and detained two adults, according to TPD.

At this time, no arrests have made, police say.

No further details were immediately released.

Detectives will continue to investigate.