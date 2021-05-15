Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Police: 1 injured in robbery at Fascinations on Speedway Boulevard

items.[0].image.alt
google maps
Tucson Police are investigating a robbery that happened on Speedway Boulevard Saturday afternoon.
fascinations.PNG
Posted at 3:09 PM, May 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-15 18:16:29-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are investigating a robbery that happened on Speedway Boulevard Saturday afternoon.

Police say a robbery was reported at Fascinations located at 3658 E. Speedway Blvd. just before 2 p.m., where one person sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

While conducting a follow-up investigation, officers stopped a vehicle and detained two adults, according to TPD.

At this time, no arrests have made, police say.

No further details were immediately released.

Detectives will continue to investigate.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.