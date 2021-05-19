Police: 1 dead in shooting on Park Avenue

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Park Avenue Sunday.

Officers responded to an apartment complex located at 5950 S. Park Avenue around 11:15 p.m. for the report of a shooting, according to TPD. Upon arrival, multiple bystanders were found giving aid to a man with obvious gunshot trauma.

Tucson Fire medics arrived on scene and rendered aid to the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the department.

The victim was identified as 36-year-old Andres Joseph Mori. Next of kin was notified.

Detectives learned that Mori was in a physical fight with neighbors before the shooting, according to the department.

No suspects have been identified at this time, and detectives are currently pursuing leads in the incident, police say.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.