Police: 1 dead in central Tucson shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man is dead after he was shot at a home near Miracle Mile in Tucson early Wednesday morning.

According to the Tucson Police Department, officers responded to the call on the 200 block of Blacklidge Drive -- near Oracle and Miracle Mile -- just after midnight. A 911 caller told police someone had been shot inside his home.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the victim and rushed him to the hospital, where he was later declared dead.

Investigators say they determined there had been an argument at the 911 callers home earlier that night that led to the shooting. Police say they think others left the house before officers arrived.

Anyone with information can report it anonymously by calling 88-CRIME.