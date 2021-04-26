Police: 1 dead following crash near Craycroft and Golf Links roads

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are investigating a deadly wreck that happened at Craycroft and Golf Links roads Saturday.

Officers responded to the intersection of S. Craycroft Rd. and E. Golf Links Rd. around 3:30 p.m. for a report of a crash involving two vehicles, according to TPD. Upon arrival, Tucson Fire medics were called to the scene to treat the occupants of the vehicles.

Police say according to witness interviews, it was determined that a Red 2015 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling eastbound, while entering the left turn lane and attempting to turn northbound on Craycroft, it was hit by a Black 2020 Jeep Cherokee that was traveling westbound on Golf Links.

Police say while the Malibu was attempting to turn left, the traffic signal was green for east and westbound traffic.

The passenger of the Malibu and the driver of the Jeep were taken to St. Joseph’s hospital for treatment, according to TPD. Later Saturday night, the passenger of the Malibu died from her injuries in the crash.

Police say the passenger was identified as 69-year-old Catherine Patterson. Next of kin was notified.

At this time, no citations or charges have been issued.

The investigation remains ongoing.