Police: 1 dead after Sunday shooting on east side

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened near the east side Sunday.

Police say officers responded to the area 6821 East Broadway Boulevard around 12:47 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found an adult man inside the apartment with obvious signs of gunshot trauma. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released the name of the victim.

Homicide Detectives responded to continue the investigation and are asking anyone with information about this incident to call 911 or 88-CRIME.