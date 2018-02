TUCSON, Ariz. - A new poke shop is soon coming to Tucson's eastside.

Bin An, partner at downtown's MiAn Sushi, said his latest venture, Hoki Poki, will be opening early March.

An told Tucson Foodie that he was motivated to offer a healthy lunch option.

Prices will run $8 to $10, he said. The restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.