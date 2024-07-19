Plenty to do in Southern Arizona this weekend

It’s another hot and rainy weekend in Southern Arizona, and it is another weekend with plenty to do. Many organizations and community groups are hosting events throughout the area.

Saguaro Sunset Night Market

Old Tucson is hosting its second Saguaro Sunset Night Market of the month. On Saturday, Old Tucson will provide an array of arts, crafts and food vendors. Stroll through historic Main St and Town Square, while supporting local artists, enjoying live music and tasty food and drinks.

Entry and parking is free. The event lasts from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Sun Link Streetcar 10-Year Anniversary

On Saturday Sun Tran celebrates the Sun Link Streetcar's 10 years in service. It will be a day full of festivities across the historic districts along the streetcar route. Mayor Regina Romero will hold a press conference which will begin at 8 a.m.

The event will take place at the streetcar located at 8th Street and 4th Avenue featuring music, games, giveaways, and more. Other events such as a Moana Sorytime will be available throughout the day. Visit this link for more info.

MegaMania

MegaMania returns yet again this summer. The event, which goes from noon to 5 p.m., is an annual all-ages, free summer festival of cosplay, gaming, crafts, local authors and artists. It is a free event hosted at Pima Community College Downtown Campus.

St. David Heritage Society Pioneer Days

The St. David Heritage Society is hosting its Pioneer Days this summer. The event started on Friday and continues through Saturday night. The parade is at 9 a.m., events go on throughout the day. Events will include the traditional parade, games, pioneer activities, BBQ Beef luncheon, evening vendors, Heritage Quilt drawing, and Grand Finale Fireworks.

More info on the event can be found here.

Wilcox Beat the Heat Wine Block Party

The Wilcox Wine Country is hosting the 1st annual Beat the Heat Wine Block Party. Numerous Willcox-area wineries will be pouring at a party that will include music, games, an art show, and food.

Some of the wineries include: Copper Horse Vineyards, Carlson Creek Vineyards, and Coronado Vineyards. For more information check out this link .

