Plenty of Thanksgiving dinner favorites available in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With just days until the big Thanksgiving feast, it's crunch time for shoppers.

"We have one friend coming and the rest are family. We have our dining room table full," said shopper, Shirley Swaffar.

"I'm almost all done. This is the last of it," said shopper, Jack Lawless.

Some are gathering around the dinner table for the first time since the pandemic, but preparing hasn't been easy for everyone. Supply chain issues have prompted a mad dash to the stores in some states.

"Supply chain has really given everybody a run for their money over the last couple of years," said Ashley Shick with Bashas' Family Stores.

Shick said Bashas' thought ahead. Preparations for the holiday rush began over six months ago. On Monday in Northwest Tucson, their shelves were stocked with goods and their freezers were full of turkeys.

"We're working every single day with our vendors. We're making sure we're getting our deliveries, like we ordered, like we need them. We're also ensuring that our stores are taking care of each other," said Shick.

Bashas' noticed many shopping earlier, this year. Last week, was one of their busiest yet in 2021.

"Last year, we had a lot of folks who were celebrating with smaller gatherings. There were a lot of smaller purchases, as far as turkey size. This year, that's kind of leveled out and we're kind of back to where we'd normally be," said Shick.

Of course, the holiday is about more than just food. It's a time to slow down and, "...think about what we have to give thanks for," said Lawless.

