Plea deal for Hereford couple accused of abusing 4 children

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a married couple from Hereford accused of abusing their adopted children have agreed to a plea agreement.

The Arizona Republic reports that Brian and Monica Campbell agreed Monday to plead guilty to four of the 20 counts of child abuse in a plea deal that could send them to prison for up to three years.

Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 22 in Cochise County Superior Court.

Authorities say the two were arrested last year after video footage revealed years of physical and sexual abuse of the adopted children.

A lawyer for the children filed a notice of a civil action in September against the child safety department and county sheriff’s office for allegedly knowing about the abuse but doing nothing to stop it.