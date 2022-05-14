Massive Parenthood protest in Armory Park

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Hundreds of people gathered at Armory Park on Saturday at a Planned Parenthood protest.

Those in the crowd listened to speakers, including Tucson Mayor Regina Romero, aiming to keep laws that protect abortions in place.

"I don't need a man to tell me what to do with my body," Abigail Beck said. "I'm not out here because I'm pregnant and want to get an abortion. I'm out here because I am 15-years-old and when I have the option to get an abortion or the option, I want that option for me."

The protest had people from all different backgrounds.

"I fought for this in the 60s and 70s. Why am I here again?" Sherry Brovas said.

She is worried that people will turn to unsafe methods of abortion.

"Well, I remember the days of coat hanger abortions," Brovas added. "Thank heavens I was never in need of that, but I remember those times and what these women had to suffer."

One of the other big messages throughout the protest was that they need people to show up to vote in November.

Greg Bradbury is a reporter for KGUN 9.

