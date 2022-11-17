Planned burn at Picacho Peak State Park

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona State Forestry officials say if you see smoke or flames near Picacho Peak today, there's no need to be alarmed, and no need to call 911.

Forestry officials say a single-day pile burn is underway at Picacho Peak State Park Thursday.

Because of the size of the burn, they expect flames to be potentially visible to drivers on Interstate 10.

Thrs., 11/17, #AZForestry begins a 1-day pile burn op at Picacho Peak State Park. Due to project size, the burn will be visible to drivers on I-10. We ask drivers to not call 911. Ignitions are set for 830 am & are #azwx dependent. No impact to park guests. #AZFire @AZStateParks pic.twitter.com/G8N0r9oqxD — AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) November 16, 2022

The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management is working with Arizona State Parks and Trails this month to conduct pile burn at Tonto Natural Bridge, Lost Dutchman, Roper Lake and Picacho Peak State Park.

The technique of pile burning "allows for a more efficient way to reduce leftover debris and at the same time, it helps to reduce wildfire risk and safeguards nearby communities," according to the Department of Forestry and Fire Management.

The piles themselves are comprised of leftover debris cleared to reduce fire risk.

This final planned burn will take place at Roper Lake near Safford the first week in December.

None of the burns are expected to impact park visitors.