Plan Tucson set to hold office hours around city

Plan Tucson , is the city's general plan, and a roadmap for Tucson's future, created and approved by the residents of Tucson. City planners are holding office hours for community members before the net phase of planning begins.

Organized by the city of Tucson, Plan Tucson will be put to voters for approval in fall of 2025. The city updates its general plan every 10 years, and uses it to inform decisions about land use, growth and other future projects.

The city is giving community members the opportunity to contribute ideas to Plan Tucson to represent the community's goals and hopes for the future. Here is a list of the upcoming office hours:

Ward 5 Office Hours

5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Ward 5 Office - July 25, 2024

Ward 2 Office Hours

10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Ward 2 Office - July 27, 2024

Ward 3 Office Hours

10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Ward 3 Office - July 29, 2024

Ward 4 Office Hours

1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

William M. Clements Center - July 31, 2024

Ward 6 Office Hours

8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Ward 6 Office - August 2, 2024

Ward 1 Office Hours

The Plan Tucson Office Hours for this location will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Ward 1 Office - August 5, 2024

For a map of ward zones click here .

