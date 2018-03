TUCSON, Ariz. - Pio Decimo Center is extending its tax prep hours for last-minute filers.

Anyone making under $66,000 can file for free through Pio Decimo Center.

Pio Decimo has locations in Oro Valley, Green Valley, and Tucson.

Pio Decimo Center

848 S. 7th Ave., Tucson

Mon thru Fri 1 pm to 7 pm

Sat, April 7, 9 am to 1 pm

Sat, April 14, 9 am to 3 pm

Tues, April 17, 10 am to 10 pm

Good News Church

701 W. Glenn, Tucson

Thurs: 4 pm to 7 pm

Sat: 9 am to 1 pm

Pan Asian Center

940 S. Craycroft, Tucson

Tues: 1 pm to 4 pm

Sun: 1 pm to 4 pm

Tucson Urban League

1101 S. Columbus, Tucson

Tues: 10 am to 2 pm

Wed: 10 am to 2 pm

Green Valley

BMO Harris Bank

270 W. Continental Road

Tues: 3 pm to 7 pm

Fri and Sat: 9 am to 1 pm

Oro Valley

National Bank of Arizona

7601 N. Oracle Rd.

Fri: 1 pm to 4 pm

Filers who plan to use Pio Decimo's service should bring social security cards, all wage statements such as W-2's, retirement forms, any other tax forms, and a copy of last years tax return.

If you plan to file jointly both spouses will need to be present to sign all the forms.

For more information Text- Taxes to 51555 or call 520-622-2801 x 7115.