Pinal County Sheriff's Office searching for missing 15-year-old from San Tan Valley

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 15-year-old boy who left his home in the Copper Basin neighborhood in San Tan Valley, Thursday night, and never returned.

According to a social media post from PCSO, Marcus Gomez was on a mountain bike and had a black backpack when he left.

He is about 5’3” and 120 pounds. Gomez also has a medical condition and may be at risk, the post said.

PCSO says he may be attempting to travel to El Paso, Texas.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call (520) 866-5111.

