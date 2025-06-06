Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsLocal News

Actions

Pinal County Sheriff's Office searching for missing 15-year-old from San Tan Valley

Collage22 (1).jpg
Pinal County Sheriff's Office
Collage22 (1).jpg
Posted
and last updated

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 15-year-old boy who left his home in the Copper Basin neighborhood in San Tan Valley, Thursday night, and never returned.

According to a social media post from PCSO, Marcus Gomez was on a mountain bike and had a black backpack when he left.

He is about 5’3” and 120 pounds. Gomez also has a medical condition and may be at risk, the post said.

PCSO says he may be attempting to travel to El Paso, Texas.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call (520) 866-5111.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Old Tucson Fire: 30 Years Later
Find the stories in your neighborhood