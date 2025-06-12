Pinal County Sheriff: ICE protest impeded Tucson drug bust on Southwest side

A pop-up ICE protest on Tucson's southwest side Wednesday, got in the way of a drug bust six months in the making, according to Pinal County Sheriff Ross Teeple.

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office and ICE agents were executing a search warrant for narcotics violations at a home in the area of Irvington and Midvale Park.

Their investigation started at the end of last year and led them to Tucson's Southwest side.

The warrant resulted in the seizure of more than five million fentanyl pills, 32 pounds of cocaine, 22 pounds of meth and four firearms.

They also arrested a man Sheriff Teeple said was a cartel member who had already been deported.

According to Sheriff Teeple, protesters showed up from another ICE protest happening at Valencia and Country Club.

“We want our law enforcement professionals to be as safe as possible," Teeple said. "And while they're dealing with this extremely dangerous individual, who is a danger to the public, the public should understand that them being there, blocking law enforcement from doing their job...we had individuals at this pop-up protest that blocked the tow truck as it was trying to leave with the suspect's vehicle.”

Sheriff Teeple said it's important for people to protest the right way and not interfere with law enforcement as they do their duties.