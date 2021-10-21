Pinal County Health Department reports first West Nile Virus death in 2021

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. — Pinal County Public Health announced the first deaths this year from the West Nile Virus.

In both of these cases, the victim was over the age of 80 with health problems.

So far in 2021, the county has seen its harshest year when it comes to the virus.

Public health has seen 46 confirmed cases so far with another 61 potential cases under investigation.

Public health officials say ways to prevent the spread of the West Nile Virus include removing standing water in flower pots and dog bowls.

People should also keep swimming pools in operable conditions and wear long-sleeve clothing when mosquitoes are present. People should also wear mosquito repellant.

----

