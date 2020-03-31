Pima JTED instructors prepare to go from hands-on to online teaching

TUCSON, Ariz. - This week, Pima JTED instructors officially made the switch to teaching fully online.

Graphics Design instructor, Mike Srsen, made the switch a week earlier than other Pima JTED instructors because his class is a part of the Flowing Wells campus.

Students all across the country and in the southern Arizona are now having to sit in front of a computer or a phone to learn what they were originally learning in a classroom.

That’s what normal class is like," Srsen said.

However, Pima JTED classes have always been more hands-on, something that is now nearly impossible because of COVID-19.

"It’s definitely a challenge," said Srsen.

Srsen added that although the transition is something he and his students will have some getting used to, it won't be a huge shock to them.

“Normally the kids are working on Adobe software and they learn how to use illustrator and photoshop and in-design," he said.

Srsen said that although he's confident his students will be able to accomplish all they need, there are some challenges that are a bit concerning. The first challenge has everything to do with the lack of access students will now have to different machinery.

“We’ve got a large format printer, we’ve got a vinyl cutter, we’ve got a heat press. Just all kinds of ways that you can basically be an artist in the professional business world," Srsen said.

Another challenge Srsen is afraid he could run into is lack of resources students have at home.

“A lot of the kids don’t have the same things we’re lucky enough to have in our own classroom, at home. Especially in the community that I serve in," he said.

Despite those challenges, Srsen said, he know he and his class are lucky to be able to do a lot of their work on the computer.

“Cosmetology kids can’t be cutting someone else’s hair, they cannot be doing someone else’s nails or working on somebody else’s skin you know? Heavy equipment kids aren’t going to be able to drive a big dump truck around or whatever they do in their class you know? But, in my class I’m able to address similar skills," he said.

Pima JTED administration staff told KGUN9 that certain Pima JTED programs are overseen by local state agencies. Those programs, like the licensed nursing assistant, personal assistant caregiver, and medical assistant and cosmetology program have different requirements for "hands-on" hours. Pima JTED administration staff are currently speaking to those local state agencies to "see how many online hours can be used toward fulfilling the requirements of these programs".

