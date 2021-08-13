Pima JTED culinary arts program receives grant for point-of-sale training

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — A new grant for the Pima JTED Culinary Arts program will help students learn how to use point-of-sale technology at restaurants.

"They are either in the back of the house learning to cook or they are in the front of the house as waiters and servers," Corinne Angello, the instructor of the course said. "They need to learn how to input what's being ordered as well as reading the tickets that are coming in."

In order to get the best equipment and software, Angello is tapping the Tucson community.

"I'm touching base with a lot of the local restaurant industry trying to see what they are using so I'm not using an archaic or past system," Angello said.

Angello applied for the grant and was shocked that she got it. She says this will help keep students up to date with technology in restaurants.

"All industries are ever changing so it's kind of like a new piece of equipment," Angello said. "It's just one more thing we are teaching them to keep them updated with the times."

Ultimately, Angello says this will help students get jobs.

"It's invaluable to employers," Angello said. "For the students it gives them a job right in the door because they don't have to train. So, it's kind of a win win for the entire industry."

