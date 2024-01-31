Pima County's upcoming job fair will focus on education, public sector

Pima County is hosting a job fair that will focus on education and the public sector, on Feb. 8.

The following county departments will be represented: Human Resources, Information Technology, Pima County Transportation, Sheriff’s Department, Regional Wastewater Reclamation, Courts, Community & Workforce Development, Facilities Management, and the Health Department, according to a news release from the county.

Sun Tran, Sunnyside Unified School District, Pima Community College, Pima JTED, Sahuarita Unified School District, the Town of Sahuarita, and the Tucson Police Department, are also expected to be in attendance, the news release said.

The county will have computers available for job seekers to apply on-site.

The fair runs from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Kino Event Center, 2805 E. Ajo Way.