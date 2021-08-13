Pima County works to remove graffiti

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County TAAG (Take Action Against Graffiti) program has been removing graffiti since 2006 when the program started.

Last year they had 278 reports of graffiti, but through the first six months of this year have already had 275.

The county says that overall numbers are down since the program started, but they are seeing an increase likely due to the pandemic.

Our goal is to remove graffiti as soon as possible within 24 hours, but there are several factors that come into play so sometimes it takes up to 72 hours," Annabelle Valenzuela, the division manager for Pima County's Department of Transportation said.

Valenzuela said by doing this, it helps prevent future issues.

"Statistics show that the sooner you remove the graffiti, the less likely it is for the taggers to come back and tag the areas again."

However, the county relies on the public to help them find graffiti.

"They are our eyes and ears," Valenzuela said. "As soon as they bring it to our attention, we focus on getting it removed."

If you know of graffiti that needs to be removed, click here to find out how to contact the county.

