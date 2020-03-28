Pima County Works provides resources to community during COVID-19 pandemic

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. — Pima County has launched the new PimaWorks.com as an effort to respond to the economic disruption due to the pandemic.

The website provides links to programs offered by community services, employment and training including; the one-stop career center, which also provided a hotline at 520-724-5735 to help support the increase in unemployment. A workforce specialist will give guidance on access to the state's unemployment insurance benefits, finding job leads, making referrals to community resources.

The website also provides business resources including; local, regional and federal partners.

"This week has been better for us now that we have the dislocated worker hotline in place. It has allowed us to help a lot more people, more effectively, and doing so remotely," Manager of the Dislocated Worker Program Michael Gates said.

Along with community resources, business resources, and more the website also offers information about COVID-19 health.