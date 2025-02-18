Pima County warns residents about phone scammers pretending to be employees

Pima County is warning residents that scammers are masquerading as county employees, in an effort to get personal information and credit card numbers.

COMING UP ON KGUN 9 NEWS AT 6: Eddie Celaya talks to one Tucson company in the business of helping people recognize scams

A news release from the county said scammers are using caller ID "spoofers" that make it look like they are calling from county numbers.

The news release advises residents to ask the callers their names and departments for which they work, then say, "I'll call you back," and hang up.

Residents are then asked to visit pima.gov, search for the department's phone number, then call the number to verify the employee's identity. Residents can also call the county operator at 1-520-724-9999 and verify that way.

RELATED | Taxpayers warned about fake $1,400 IRS stimulus check text scam

The county was recently made aware of a customer who was contacted by phone from someone claiming to be from the county, asking for bill payment. The customer did, then later discovered their card was used for fraudulent purposes, the news release said.