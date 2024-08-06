Pima County wants your feedback on proposed heat ordinance

The Pima County Board of Supervisors and the Pima County Health Department are looking for your input on a proposed heat ordinance.

The ordinance would include a set of guidelines to protect county employees and contractors who work in extreme temperatures.

The public is invited to read the ordinance proposal here and then provide their feedback by emailing heatordinance@pima.gov.

The public comment period is open through Aug. 6.

The Board also will hold a public hearing at 9 a.m. on Aug. 19 about the ordinance. It will take place in the Pima County Board of Supervisors Hearing Room, 130 W. Congress St.

The ordinance is part of the county's Beat the Heat plan.

If approved, it will go into effect 30 days after it is adopted. It would apply only to Pima County Departments and any businesses contracted to work with Pima County.