Pima County to adopt a climate action plan

The Pima County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution on May 6 to address the risks of climate change by adopting a climate action plan.

The Climate Action Plans for County Operations (CAPCO) builds on the Sustainability Action Plan for County Operations (SAPCO), which was first adopted in 2007.

According to a press release, the plan will meet or exceed the goals of the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement and increase the county’s target for reductions in greenhouse gas emissions to 60 percent of 2021 levels by the end of the decade.

The plan will also address the effects of extreme heat, protect water supplies, tackle invasive species that increase wildfire danger and reduce waste.

The resolution includes 11 specific directives to guide implementation.

