Pima County Supes approves eviction protection agency partnership

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. — Pima County announced Monday it has expanded its 'Community Action Agency program' and created a new way to focus on the need for rental assistance in the County.

The Pima County Board of Supervisors voted five to zero today, approving an eviction protection agency partnership with the Community Investment Corporation to distribute $3,625,000 to prevent evictions related to COVID-19.

According to a news release from Pima County, the partnership is part of the County’s assurance of $20.5 million from six different sources for rental assistance, which includes; rent and utility costs, moving and deposits, and related court and legal fees.

The new eviction prevention program contracts with CIC to lead a partnership of local nonprofit housing providers to serve at least 600 low-income households affected by COVID-19 that are in eviction proceedings. Assistance will be provided to pay landlords for unpaid rent due since March 1, 2020 if they agree to waive late fees, withdraw the eviction and enter into a payment plan with the tenant to keep their family from becoming homeless. Legal fees and court fees incurred since March may also be reimbursed.

Pima County hired 25 temporary workers to help faciliate rental assistance applications through the partnership after tenants applied online through the Arizona Department of Housing. Tenants can still apply for funds.

On July 16, Governor Doug Ducey extended the executive order postponing COVID-19 related evictions until Oct. 31, 2020. Renters impacted by the pandemic will be allowed to stay in their homes while taking the time to access rental assistance programs, according to Pima County. However, landlords can still go to court to get an eviction judgment against their tenant.

Constables administrate eviction postponement. They will also inform and work with tenants and landlords to authorize direct referrals to the CIC in order to get the funds distributed to those in need.

“It’s all hands on deck to get these CARES funds to participating landlords willing not to evict their COVID-19 impacted households, including families with children,” said Daniel Tylutki, the Pima County Community and Workforce Development Deputy Director.

The governor’s executive order does require certain documentation and a payment plan with the landlord, that tenants still need to comply with if rent is owed.

