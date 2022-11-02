Pima County Supervisors approve $11 million in new grants for asylum seekers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County leaders awarded more than $11 million in new grants at the Tuesday, Nov. 1 Board of Supervisors meeting to help care for asylum seekers.

The grants will go toward housing and medical care for those with COVID-19.

Rex Scott, Pima County Supervisor representing District 1, said "this county is doing what it takes to not only to provide for the care for asylum seekers who are in the country legally but just importantly if not more so to ensure the health of the general public."

$1.5 million from FEMA will go toward providing medical care of those being quarantined in local contracted hotels.

The funds pay for 11 hours of medical care every day.

Since this program started in August 2021 they've helped quarantine more than 14,000 asylum seekers, with an average of about 101 people daily.