Pima County Superior Court gets 3 judges to fill vacancies

Posted at 7:28 AM, Jan 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-01-20 09:28:53-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has appointed Jeffrey Sklar, Lisa Abrams and Gary Cohen to Pima County Superior Court to fill some judicial vacancies.

The vacancies were created by the appointment of Judge John Hinderaker to the United States District Court, District of Arizona, and the retirement of judges Gus Aragón and Leslie Miller.

Sklar has been serving since 2018 as a Pima County Superior Court Judge Pro Tem. Abrams has been serving since 2010 as a commissioner for the Pima County Superior Court. Cohen has been serving as a Pima County Superior Court Judge Pro Tem since 2004.

