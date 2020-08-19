Pima County shooting range offering free firearms classes

TUCSON, Ariz. — A Pima County shooting range is offering free firearms classes on Aug. 22.

According to a press release, the Southeast Regional Park Shooting Range (11296 S. Harrison Road) is teaming up with the University of Arizona, and the National Shooting Sports Foundation for the free introduction.

The class is called "First Shots," and is geared toward those who have never touched a firearm.

"We’ve found that the people coming out to try this course find out that shooting sports is not scary and they have a really good time,” Cliff Gyves, Shooting Sports Program manager for NRPR, said.

