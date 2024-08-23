Pima County Sherriff's Department ramping up enforcement of private land on Westside, PCSD announces

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff’s Department announced they will be ramping up enforcement to stop illegal trespassing in the desert area between Ajo Hwy and Valencia Rd, just west of Camino Verde.

The departmant says the area is often travelled by ATVs, dirt bikes, side by sides, and other vehicle.

This area is comprised of BLM Land, Restricted State Trust Land, Pima County property, and other private property, PCSD says.

The department said travel in the area could result in an arrest for criminal trespassing.

Click here for more information on riding off-road legally in Southern Arizona.

