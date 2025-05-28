Pima County Sheriff's Department seeking public help to locate mistakenly released inmate

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help for tips that may lead to the arrest of Cristian Barrionuevo, 27.

Barrionuevo is currently in violation of his probation, according to PCSD. The department is currently offering a reward of up to $1,000 for assistance.

Tips can be called in to 88-CRIME, and callers can remain anonymous. Barrionuevo is 5/6" with brown hair and brown eyes, and multiple tattoos:

According to a previous press release from PCSD, Barrionuevo was mistakenly released from Pima County Adult Detention Center on March 28 instead of being placed under a parole officer's supervision.

Barrionuevo had been arrested on theft-related charges, according to PCSD. The department says he is considered non-violent.