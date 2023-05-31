Watch Now
Pima County Sheriff's Department searching for missing 11-year-old girl

PCSD is searching for 11-year-old Laurel Thrall.
Posted at 9:06 AM, May 31, 2023
The Pima County Sheriff's Department is searching for an 11-year-old girl who walked away from her home this morning, at approximately 7:30 a.m.

Laurel Thrall was last seen north and east of 2800 W. Sandbrook Lane, walking toward the wash. Sandbrook Lane is North of West River Road and West of North La Cholla Blvd.

Thrall is described as 4'08", 65 lbs, with brown eyes and reddish brown hair. She was last seen wearing a neon yellow-green shirt and dark blue jeans.

Anyone with information regarding Thrall should call 9-1-1.

