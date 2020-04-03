Menu

Pima County Sheriff's Department Responds to Bank Robbery

Deputies respond to the Chase Bank at 4660 East Sunrise for report of a robbery
Posted: 5:47 PM, Apr 02, 2020
Updated: 2020-04-02 20:47:26-04
Robbery at the Chase Bank on East Sunrise Drive.
Chase Bank

TUCSON, Ariz -- — Pima County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the Chase Bank at 4660 East Sunrise after a report of a robbery.

According to the Sheriff's Department nobody was injured and one suspect fled the area.

The suspect is described as a white male, around six feet tall and weighing around 170 pounds. He was wearing a black sweatshirt with a light colored shirt underneath and black pants.

Sheriff's say that suspect was last seen going south on Swan in a black pickup truck.

They are asking anyone with information to call 911.

