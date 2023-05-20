Pima County Sheriff's Department remembers the fallen

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Friday morning, the Pima County Sheriff's Department held a memorial for 14 fallen deputies and their families.

The service, honoring the fallen's sacrifice, took place at the Clarence Dupnik Sheriff's Center at Benson Highway and South Kino Parkway.

The annual ceremony gives visitors the opportunity to share the memory their loved ones with others.

James Leonberger, whose late brother served as a deputy, spoke to KGUN 9:

"My brother was killed in a freak accident. But it shows how fragile life is. You don't know from one minute to the next whether you are going to be here or not," said Leonberger. "So live life to the fullest."

Governor Katie Hobbs and Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos attended the service.

The memorial coincides with National Police Week, which is recognized across the country.