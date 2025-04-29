Watch Now
Pima County Sheriff's Department investigating jail death

Inmate was experiencing medical emergency, according to PCSD
Pima County Jail
Faith Abercrombie
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A 38-year-old inmate of the Pima County Adult Detention Complex died Monday as the result of a medical emergency, according to a press release from the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

PCSD says Kyle Gonzales experienced a medical emergency Sunday, April 27 at 3:41 p.m., and was immediately taken to a local hospital. He was placed on life support but died Monday, according to the release.

Homicide detectives are currently investigating, says PCSD. Gonzales had been arrested on April 11 of this year and was booked into the jail on suspicion of arson, according to the release. They say no further information is available at this time.

