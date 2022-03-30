Pima County Sheriff's Department investigates horse found dead in desert

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — On February 26, the Pima County Sheriff's Department found a dead horse, alone in the desert, near Bopp and Rena roads.

"There are just a lot of suspicious circumstances surrounding it," said Pima County Sheriff's Department Detective, Ted Noon.

The animal had signs of head trauma, was bound by its hooves and tied to a tree.

"It's illegal to dump remains of deceased animals on public lands," said Noon.

Noon said this kind of crime is a felony.

"It's a real shame because there are always other options," said equine expert, Paul Kratzer.

Kratzer is the co-director of Karuna Horse Rescue in Tucson. The non-profit serves as a safe haven for horses that have been abused, neglected or abandoned.

"We've rescued horses that have been left out in the desert area," said Kratzer. "They were just left out there. Someone will call us, we'll go get the horse, and it turns out to be a successful story."

The rescue is currently home to 22 animals.

"When they start interacting with other horses, they really start to come out of their shell and start acting like a normal horse," said Kratzer.

Kratzer's work is proof is that there is hope, and options, for horses that no longer have a loving home.

"There are numerous rescues located in the Tucson area. All you need to do is give us a call. We'll do our best to find a place where they can settle in and possibly be adopted out," said Kratzer.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is looking for any information related to the horse found near Bopp and Rena roads. To leave an anonymous tip, call or text 88crime (520-822-7463).

——-

Megan Meier is a reporter for KGUN 9. Megan graduated from Arizona State Universityʼs Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communications in May 2018. While pursuing her degree in broadcast journalism, Megan interned at the City of Phoenix. Share your story ideas and important issues with Megan by emailing megan.meier@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

