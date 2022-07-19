Pima County Sheriff's Department in need of Auxiliary Volunteers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Auxiliary Volunteers program is in need of volunteers.

The program has been hurting for volunteers since the start of the pandemic. They're hoping to get more people back at the non-profit so they can continue to help the public.

"The highlight I think is being on patrol. I was a reserve deputy," Alejandro Apalategui, Recruiting Director for PCSD Auxiliary Volunteers said. "Of course it goes back to your roots."

Apalategui has been a volunteer with the Pima County Sheriff's Department for over 15 years.

"I just love being out there in the patrol car and meeting and greeting people were the eyes and the ears of the sheriff's department," Apalategui said.

Auxiliary volunteers work to prevent crime by neighborhood watches, as well as providing emergency response.

"We're a non-profit organization and always looking for people that want to help us out by donating," Apalategui said. "So we can continue some of our projects such as dispose of meds, and the shred of thons, which we provide for all the citizens of Pima County."

He says since the start of the pandemic they have been in need of volunteers.

"So we're, we're down. we normally have about 120 plus people... Right now active members, we probably have close to maybe 90 and it still keeps going down," Apalategui said. "We're hoping to talk to people to get them out here."

If you're interested in becoming a volunteer they will start their next training class on August 22nd with graduation on September 8th.

For more information, visit pimasheriff.gov.