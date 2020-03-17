Pima County Sheriff's Department assures safety of inmates during COVID-19 outbreak

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Pima County Jail says they're working to keep inmates safe from coronavirus.

They released a video Monday outlining their plan for this outbreak.

Pima County Sheriff's officials say each inmate who is brought into the jail is screened for a number of diseases including checking for signs of coronavirus.

They say if someone does test positive for the virus they'll provide care at the jail until ADHS confirms they are positive.

After that the inmate may go to the hospital for treatment.