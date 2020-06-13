Pima County Sheriff's Auxiliary volunteers assist community during Bighorn Fire

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Pima County Sheriff's Auxiliary Volunteers have been providing residents with assistance and up-to-date information about the Bighorn Fire.

The dedicated volunteers assisted with the evacuation order that was in place on Friday. They will continue to provide assistance with the change that comes with the fire.

Residents in the GO! zone include, parts of the Catalina area near Catalina State Park. The general boundaries of the zone are the forest service boundary on the south and east. Southerland Trail on the west, and Rollins Road on the north, according to PCSD. These residents are urged to GO! – Evacuate -- and move west away from the Catalina Mountains.

Residents in the SET! zone include, northern boundary of Hawser Street, and from there south, the western boundary is Lago Del Oro Parkway. Where Lago Del Oro Parkway meets Bowman Road, the SET line runs directly west to Oracle Road, according to PCSD. These residents are asked to be prepared as this area is in the "SET - Be Alert" stage.

Anyone with questions that live in the area should be directed to 520-351-3473. The public can also find information regarding the fire, here.