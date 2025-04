TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is searching for a missing woman.

35-year-old Hoi Kei Woo (Patricia) was last seen on April 18 and was reported missing on April 19. Her vehicle was found at Windy Point on Mount Lemmon on April 20.

She was possibly wearing a black shirt and pajama pants.

According to PCSD, she is 5'3" with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, PCSD asks you to call 911.