Pima County Sheriff won't mandate COVID vaccine for staff

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Employees of the Pima County Sheriff's Department will begin to receive the COVID vaccine this week, but not all staff members are planning to partake.

Sheriff Chris Nanos says a survey of PCSD staff revealed 70% plan to get the vaccine, but about 400 employees, or 30%, say they don't. He says that vaccination will not be mandated. Adding that deputies in the field will continue to follow CDC rules.

According to Nanos, employees who don't receive the vaccine and currently work at the Pima County Jail will likely be reassigned to protect staff and inmates.

The department has formed a task force to answer COVID-related questions and coordinate schedules to ensure community protection doesn't fall short.

