Pima County Sheriff's looking for two Circle K robbers

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Pima County Sheriffs are looking for two men who allegedly robbed a Circle K on South Kinney Road in November.

The two men came into the store just before 1:30 a.m. on November 19, hopped over the counter, and loaded two bags full of cigarettes and alcohol, according to PCSD. They then ran out of the store.

Sheriffs have released descriptions of both suspects and ask that you call 9-1-1 or 88-CRIME if you have any information.

The first man was described as a Hispanic man in his late teens or early 20s with a medium height and build. He was last seen wearing a light gray hooded sweatshirt, black shorts, and was carrying a black Arizona Cardinals bag.

The second man was last seen wearing a bandana on his face, a light-colored striped hooded sweatshirt, and carrying a black bag. His age, height, and build are unknown.

Stay with KGUN9 and kgun9.com for more crime alerts and updates.