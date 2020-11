TUCSON, Ariz. — A 9-year-old girl is home safe after being reported missing northwest of Tucson Wednesday night.

The girl was last seen at about 8 p.m. Wednesday on the 7500 block of North Mona Lisa Road, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

Just after 9:15 p.m., PCSD reported the girl had been located and returned home safely.