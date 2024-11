TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's office announced the death of K-9 Damon after a battle with cancer.

K-9 Damon was a seven-year-old Belgian Malinois. He served as a dual purpose, in both rug detection and apprehension, K-9 since 2019.

"Our thoughts are with his handler, Deputy Dobbertin, and the entire PCSD K-9 Unit," PSCO said in an announcement.

"Rest easy bud, we’ll take it from here."