Pima County seeks board guidance on new lease holder for Old Tucson Studios

Pima County is asking its Board of Supervisors for guidance on finding a new leaseholder for Old Tucson Studios.

In a new memo to the board, Pima County Administrator Jan Lesher outlines six strategic priorities for the future of the property, which is owned by the county.

The current leaseholder, American Heritage Railways, opted not to renew its lease, which expires in April.

The strategic priorities listed in the memo ask the board to consider the future vision, the community, cultural and educational benefit, and the operating model.

The board will discuss the strategy at its November 10 meeting.

Click here to read through the document.

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