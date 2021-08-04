Pima County restores crosswalks ahead of school year

TUCSON, Ariz — Class is back in session and the roads near Anza Trail School in Sahuarita are busy before the morning bell.

"The overall mindset is our kids' safety at all times," said Anza Trail School Principal, Darlene Robinson.

The crossing guards at Sahuarita Unified School District stop traffic and escort kids across the street, but work at crosswalks starts long before the first day of school.

"As part of our regular maintenance, Pima County Department of Transportation paving and marking crews come up and do an annual refresh in the summer time throughout schools in the Pima County region," said Pima County Department of Transportation Deputy Director, Jorge Riveros.

The Pima County Department of Transportation helped 11 school districts restore their crosswalks. Crews take them from faded to bright and bold.

"We want to make sure there is visibility for the children that are here. We want to make sure that the traveling public is also made aware of the visibility of our crosswalks. It ensures safety at the end of the day," said Riveros.

The annual Summer project costs Pima County around $25,000. Schools are also asking drivers to do their part.

"The biggest thing is their patience. No one is in that big of hurry that they can't keep safety at the forefront. It's about keeping our kids safe," said Robinson.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department took to social media to remind drivers about the rules of the road near a crosswalk. The speed limit in a school zone in 15 miles per hour. All drivers and pedestrians are asked to stop and look both ways when they approach a crosswalk.