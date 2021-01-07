Pima County reminds residents not to burn trash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County is issuing its residents an important reminder: burning trash is illegal and dangerous.

The county's Department of Environmental Quality says smoke from burning trash can contain carbon monoxide, hydrogen chloride, arsenic, lead, formaldehyde, chromium and many other dangerous chemicals.

The health effects of inhaling these chemicals or particulate matter from burning trash include irritated eyes, coughing, nausea, dizziness and asthma attacks.

Burning trash is illegal unless residents obtain a permit from their local fire district and the PDEQ.