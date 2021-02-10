Menu

Pima County receives $500K to support the criminal justice system

Pima County is being awarded an additional $500,000 to reform the county's criminal justice system.
PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County will be awarded an additional $500,000 over the next two years to reform the county's criminal justice system.

The grant comes from the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, the funds will be used to help reduce the jail population and decrease racial inequities.

Up to now, the county has received more than $3 million from the Foundation's 'Safety and Justice Challenge.'

The county qualified for the extra half million by reducing the average jail population by 800 this year.

