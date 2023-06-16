Pima County public libraries bring reading fun for kids this summer

Just because your kids are footloose and fancy free for the summer, doesn't mean you can't throw a little learning their way.

Enter the Pima County Public Library system, which launched its Summer Learning program at all of its physical locations and online earlier this month.

Take the kiddos to any branch and pick up a reading tracker, a pack that includes family activity ideas, then keep tabs on the books they read through the Readsquared app at library.pima.gov/summer/

You can find lists of book recommendations from staff members covering, crafting themes, titles that celebrate National Caribbean American Heritage Month, and just about anything else you can think of.

The website also offers a full calendar events taking place throughout the system, including a magic show at 10:30 a.m. this Saturday at Woods Memorial Library, 3455 N. First Ave., and a Juneteenth Celebration, starting at at 3:30 p.m. Monday at the Dusenberry-River Library, 5605 E. River Road.

For more information, visit library.pima.gov/summer/