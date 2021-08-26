Pima County program helps seniors save on property taxes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — According to the most recent U.S. Census, over 20% of people living in Pima County are ages 65 and older.

"We do have a larger older population here because of our snowbirds. Seniors are on a budget. A lot of them are getting social security income. Obviously, when we retire, we would like to stop working. Because of this, we recognize the need to help our seniors budget," said Pima County Assessor, Suzanne Droubie.

Droubie's office is providing help through what is called the "Senior Freeze Program." If approved, homeowners can freeze the limited property value of their home for three years.

"Be mindful that it does not freeze the tax rate. The taxes may still fluctuate, but it does go a long way to keep that at a manageable level," said Droubie.

To apply, a single homeowner must make $38,112 or less each year. If two or more people own a home, they must make a combined income of $47,640 or less each year. Applicants must also prove that they have owned and lived in a home for two or more years.

Pima County Property Appraiser Manager, Ryan Call, walks seniors through the application process.

"It can happen as quickly as a couple of weeks, if the application is completed in full and we have all of the documentation. The big component in this is the income requirement," said Call.

Since 2015, Pima County has frozen the limited property value of 1,680 homes. Droubie said the program ultimately helps more people afford housing and prepare for their future.

"This program has allowed our senior tax payers to be able to have some control over what is happening with their expenses," said Droubie.

To deadline to apply for the "Senior Freeze Program" is 5 p.m. on Wednesday, September 1.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

